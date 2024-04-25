Upgrading Fedora Linux Using DNF System Plugin

Upgrades to the very next release (e.g. 39 to 40 ) as well as upgrades skipping one release (e.g. 38 to 40 ) are both supported. However, it is highly recommended to perform the upgrade before your release reaches End of Life (EOL). That happens roughly a month after N+2 release has been released (when you’re currently on release N). The Fedora Release Life Cycle is specifically designed to provide this approximate one month "grace period" to allow users the choice to upgrade their systems on a yearly basis, i.e. once every two releases. You can study Releases to see the current release status and schedule. Around a month after the new release comes out, the last-but-one release becomes End of Life (EOL). The upgrade is likely to work successfully after the release goes EOL, but the time period after the new release may be uncertain.